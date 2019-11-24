Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman deceased in Biodiversity complex flyover accident was new to Hyderabad

Two wheeler accident, Scooter accident

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Family of the 40-year-old woman Pasala Naga Venkata Satyaveni, who died in the tragic accident near the Biodiversity flyover was a native of Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, and had migrated to Hyderabad just about a year ago, after her elder daughter Praneetha got a job in the city. 

Venkata Satyaveni

Praneetha was seriously injured in the incident as she was standing with her mother when the car crash-landed at the spot where they were waiting for an auto. Praneetha’s parents Satyaveni and Somashekar along with her younger sister Vani moved to the city. Somashekar works in a hotel as a manager. The family resides at Manikonda. 

Satyaveni got a job few weeks ago.  As her workplace was far from Manikonda, they were planning to shift to another location.

As Satyavani’s sister stays in Hydernagar, they were planning to shift there, and on Saturday, the mother and daughter were at the auto stand to go to Hydernagar.

Immediately after the mishap, their relative Chakravarthi got a call from Praneetha’s number informing him about the incident. 

Chakravarthi alerted Somashekar and by the time they arrived at the spot, the victims were shifted to a corporate hospital in Gachibowli. 

ALSO READ: GHMC to install more safety barriers on the Biodiversity flyover

After the postmortem, Satyaveni’s body was shifted to her native place for final rites, while Praneetha is still under observation at the hospital.

