265 young chess enthusiasts battle it out at state-level tournament in Hyderabad

Kakoli Mukherjeee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chess enthusiasts in the State had a field day on Sunday at the School Students State-level Chess Tournament organised at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology by The New Indian Express group.

There were four categories (under-9, under-11, under-13 and under-15), and three prizes were given in each category. The first, second and third winners in each category were awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively, along with trophies.

As many as 265 students took part in the competition.

The tournament hall was buzzing with the excitement of the students and their parents, who had gathered here on a Sunday morning for their love of chess.

Rows of tables with two chessboards each were kept ready for participants who came from schools all over the State.

As many as 20 students came from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, 14 from Karimnagar, and four students came from Nalgonda. The tournament gave the children a chance to match their skills against players from different districts.

As the kids immersed themselves in the game, the arbiters got busy in addressing any foul play by the players. Sriram R was the chief arbiter for the event.

The competition, which had five rounds, concluded with KS Prasad, secretary, Telangana State Chess Association, distributing the prizes.

Eleven-year-old Nikhileswar, from Kendriya Vidyalaya Golkonda - II, said: “This is the first time I am playing in a tournament. My father taught me how to play. I think my opponent is a good player, but he is not concentrating on my moves.”

His sister, 13-year-old Charushree, who was part of the tournament, said that she has also played at the national level.

Lalitha, who had brought both her children to play, felt that the event was well-organised, and more such opportunities should be provided to children.

Ramarajasekhara Reddi, director of Unique Champs Chess Association, who had brought 17 players from his academy, said, “The interest in chess is increasing among children in the city as it helps them improve their concentration skills. This helps in their studies as well.”

KS Prasad, who handed over trophies and cheques to the winners, said, “Parents are very keen that their children play chess as it helps them focus.”

