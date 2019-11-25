Home Cities Hyderabad

Are most Hyderabad flyovers unsafe for commuters?

It is learnt that West Zone- JNTU, in eight months since its inauguration in April 2019 has already witnessed five to six deaths happen on it as the flyover has no speed calming measure.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Punjagutta flyover.

Punjagutta flyover. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is not just the Biodiversity flyover that makes one feel unsafe, people also find it difficult to navigate their vehicles at its sharp curves on several other flyovers in the city as well.

Especially when the stretch splits into a ‘T’ junction and offers the same level of discomfort to the commuters, just as much when they move through its curved designs, so much so that several accidents have occurred on it.

Though no flyover in the city officially has any ‘black spot’, experts opine that a thorough safety audit is urgently required in all flyovers that have curves and turns.

A case in point for this is the deaths occurring on the new flyover at West Zone- JNTU.

It is learnt that this flyover, in eight months since its inauguration in April 2019 has already witnessed five to six deaths happen on it as the flyover has no speed calming measure.

WATCH | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below

Other relatively newer flyovers at Nallagandla and IKEA have raised similar fears among traffic cops. “The JNTU flyover has seen at least six deaths since its inauguration. Though it is a relatively straight flyover, many fatal accidents have been occurring on it for some reasons. Similarly, several accidents have occurred on the flyover at Nallagandla as well as it has a ‘T shape intersection’, leaving commuters confused on how to go ahead,” noted an official on condition of anonymity.

While speaking to Express, another official said that though the IKEA flyover has not caused any fatalities, it has no signages to modify commuter behaviour and neither does it have ‘speed calming’ measures which making it hard to manage. 

ALSO READ: Red signal saved our lives, say eyewitnesses of Biodiversity flyover accident 

Meanwhile, commuters claimed that it is difficult to navigate vehicles on the flyovers in the central zone — Punjagutta-Nagarjuna circle, PVNR, Khairatabad, and Nalgonda X roads — especially around the turns and curves which further leads to accident.

Similar apprehensions have been made about the PVNR, which passes with several curves and turns across its 11.6 km stretch in the city, as well.

The flyover which comes under three traffic police limits — Asif Nagar, Tolichowki and Rajendarnagar — has two major curves at Mehdipatnam junction and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

“The flyover has routinely seen accidents caused due to speeding, but nothing very major. The main issue is that there are no CCTV cameras except at the starting and the ending points, making traffic rule enforcement hard. The common reasons why accidents happen on this overpass are either because speeding vehicles change lanes or when they fail to control the curves and dash into the median,” said an official.

The Punjagutta flyover also gets sharp when it split into the Banjara Hills Road No. 2, giving the commuters a mental push to increase the speed. Commenting on this, experts from JNTU said that the flyover lack routine audits on planning, execution and maintenance.

“We need several safety measures on the flyovers, like glare recovery tags to block the headlight from the opposite sides using median plantation,” said Dr KM Lakshmana Rao, department of civil engineering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad flyovers Biodiversity flyover Hyderabad road accidents Hyd flyover accidents
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp