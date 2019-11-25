Home Cities Hyderabad

NCC celebrates 71st Raising Day in Hyderabad

The NCC day which is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of November was celebrated with pomp and gaiety.

Published: 25th November 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad NCC cadets perform Malkamb during NCC Day celebrations at Parade Ground Secunderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Parade Ground in Secunderabad turned into a carnival on Sunday to celebrate the National Cadets Corps’ (NCC) 71st Raising Day organised by the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana directorate here.

The NCC day which is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of November was celebrated with pomp and gaiety. A colourful show showcased India’s unity in diversity. 

A horse show, Mallakhamba and drill parade were showcased by the NCC cadets. They also performed a musical Lezim dance with the tricolour fluttering in the background. 

Senior division and senior wing contingents representing nine groups of the directorate participated in the parade.

Further, a platoon mock drill and release of NCC journal was also done. 

The Chief Guest Air Marshal J Chalapati, commandant, Air Force Academy, Dundigal, while appreciating the effort by all rank and file, urged NCC personnel to continue to follow the true traditions and customs of NCC.

