NCC celebrates 71st Raising Day in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Parade Ground in Secunderabad turned into a carnival on Sunday to celebrate the National Cadets Corps’ (NCC) 71st Raising Day organised by the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana directorate here.

The NCC day which is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of November was celebrated with pomp and gaiety. A colourful show showcased India’s unity in diversity.

A horse show, Mallakhamba and drill parade were showcased by the NCC cadets. They also performed a musical Lezim dance with the tricolour fluttering in the background.

Senior division and senior wing contingents representing nine groups of the directorate participated in the parade.

Further, a platoon mock drill and release of NCC journal was also done.

The Chief Guest Air Marshal J Chalapati, commandant, Air Force Academy, Dundigal, while appreciating the effort by all rank and file, urged NCC personnel to continue to follow the true traditions and customs of NCC.