Seat belt, airbags save speeding businessman in red car that dived off Biodiversity flyover

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is the newly inaugurated biodiversity flyover posing a threat to motorists who are travelling on it for the first time? In the two accidents on the flyover that occurred on November 10 and on November 23, the driver of the cars — an allegedly drunk techie P Abhilash and businessman Kalvakuntla Milan Krishna Rao — were both on the flyover for the first time.

In both the incidents, the drivers escaped with injuries, as they were wearing seat belts.

Wearing the seat belt became a life-saver for Milan Krishna Rao who was behind the wheel of the ill-fated Volkswagen Polo that plunged from the Biodiversity flyover on Saturday, killing a woman and leaving three others injured.

WATCH | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below

Another reason that he was saved, was that the car landed on the road on its boot.

Though he is showing signs of recovery at Care Hospital, Gachibowli, he is also in a state of shock after the incident. Meanwhile, police have expedited investigation into the case.

Inquiries so far revealed that both Abhilash and Milan were not aware of the structure of the flyover, and got confused when they got close to the ‘killer curve’ on the, leading to the ghastly accidents.

It was found that Milan had a lunch meeting scheduled for 1.30 pm at Meenakshi Towers located behind IKEA building. He started from home at 1.05 pm and entered the flyover at 1.19 pm.

While the decease Satyaveni’s daughter Praneetha who was injured in the accident was discharged late on Saturday night, another injured woman Kubra is recovering. Milan continues to be in the ICU.