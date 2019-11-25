Home Cities Hyderabad

Set your own taxi fare, new app claims

InDriver, an international ride-hailing app which claims it allows  users to negotiate the cab fare, launched in Hyderabad on Monday.

Published: 25th November 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : InDriver, an international ride-hailing app which claims it allows  users to negotiate the cab fare, launched in Hyderabad on Monday. Available in 300 plus cities in 28 countries, the model allows users and operators to independently negotiate the terms of travel in real time, including cost, without any intermediary, unlike all the applications currently operating in India, in which the cost of the trip is automatically set by pre-established algorithms.

A representative picture of a user
and cab driver in coordination

“With transparency at both ends, drivers can make ride-hailing trips more efficient and productive while the passengers have the possibility of getting cheaper ride. For example through our app, passengers will pay around `140 for travelling from Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills to Inorbit Mall or they will pay `160 for travelling from AMB Mall to Annapurna Studios,” said Pavit Nanda from inDriver.

The app allows passengers to suggest a fare for their selected route. Nearby drivers receive the fare and route information and can either accept the offer or bargain for more money. 

Passengers then see multiple offers from drivers and can pick the one they want based on things such as fare amount, driver ratings and type of vehicle. On the other hand, the driver has the possibility to choose only the most profitable trips and to make a counter offer to the passenger, something that no other service offers, he added.

“With more than 2000 drivers, our app works only within the city,” added Pavit about the app. Interestingly, during the New Year holidays in 2012, the temperature dropped below -45C in the city of Yakutsk, Siberia, in Eastern Russia.

As a result, local taxi drivers simultaneously doubled the cost of rides — leaving riders (literally) out in the cold. In response, the inhabitants of Yakutsk created an independent drivers group on Russia’s social network, where people posted ride requests, listed the price they were willing to pay, and drivers accepted their orders. In just six months, more than 60,000 people had joined the group. Soon it became inDriver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp