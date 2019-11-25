Set your own taxi fare, new app claims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : InDriver, an international ride-hailing app which claims it allows users to negotiate the cab fare, launched in Hyderabad on Monday. Available in 300 plus cities in 28 countries, the model allows users and operators to independently negotiate the terms of travel in real time, including cost, without any intermediary, unlike all the applications currently operating in India, in which the cost of the trip is automatically set by pre-established algorithms.

A representative picture of a user

and cab driver in coordination

“With transparency at both ends, drivers can make ride-hailing trips more efficient and productive while the passengers have the possibility of getting cheaper ride. For example through our app, passengers will pay around `140 for travelling from Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills to Inorbit Mall or they will pay `160 for travelling from AMB Mall to Annapurna Studios,” said Pavit Nanda from inDriver.

The app allows passengers to suggest a fare for their selected route. Nearby drivers receive the fare and route information and can either accept the offer or bargain for more money.

Passengers then see multiple offers from drivers and can pick the one they want based on things such as fare amount, driver ratings and type of vehicle. On the other hand, the driver has the possibility to choose only the most profitable trips and to make a counter offer to the passenger, something that no other service offers, he added.

“With more than 2000 drivers, our app works only within the city,” added Pavit about the app. Interestingly, during the New Year holidays in 2012, the temperature dropped below -45C in the city of Yakutsk, Siberia, in Eastern Russia.

As a result, local taxi drivers simultaneously doubled the cost of rides — leaving riders (literally) out in the cold. In response, the inhabitants of Yakutsk created an independent drivers group on Russia’s social network, where people posted ride requests, listed the price they were willing to pay, and drivers accepted their orders. In just six months, more than 60,000 people had joined the group. Soon it became inDriver.