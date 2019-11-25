When kids donned spidey attire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Kids and their parents had a ball of a time in the city on November 23, during the ‘HappyOn’ event held at Park Hyatt, a moms and kids exhibition featuring brands from across the country.

Actor Sridevi took part in the event that featured brands across kids wear, furniture, foot wear, maternity wear, apart from workshops and activities for kids.

“We wanted to send across the message that kids are the real stars and the future citizens of the country. This is a niche concept-based ‘Mom and kids’ event which focusses on getting the top brands from all over the country to the audience.

It is a platform for brands to showcase the best of products and services available for kids and mothers-to-be, from kids’ fashion, learning, room décor, furniture or gifting solutions,” said chief organiser Samir Virani.