22,000 Indian students in UK varsities this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The UK India Business Council released a report titled ‘Higher Education Collaboration: Future proofing the UK India Partnership’ here on Monday, according to which 22,000 new Indian students took admission in UK varsities this year, 42 per cent more than last year, and double the numbers three years ago.

The report points to measures required to improve UK-India relationship in higher education, including a Mutual Recognition Agreement. A seven-member delegation of universities on a two-day visit will meet with government and private higher education institutions and employers.

