‘Bigg Boss’ Rahul Sipligunj announces free show

HYDERABAD: Rahul Sipligunj, winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is going to celebrate the Thanksgiving season in his own way. On November 29, the singer-songwriter is going to hold a free show at People’s Plaza, as a token of thanks to the thousands of viewers who helped him win the show on Star Maa. At a meet in a city pub, the 30-year-old was all praises for the Telugu people who voted for him generously. “I am doing this show to express my gratitude to my fans. Anyone can walk in and have a good time at the event which starts at 6 pm.”

Clad in a yellow t-shirt and jeans, Rahul gave a sneak peek into his upcoming show by breaking into his hit number ‘Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana’ from the movie Rangasthalam. The singer, who was born and brought up in Dhoolpet in the city, was much appreciated on the reality show for his Hyderabadi accent and demeanour.

In fact, his connection to the city’s lingo is reflected in the musician’s lyrics, who is also an independent artist on YouTube. When asked about the inspiration behind the lyrics, he said: “I write songs in colloquial language so that I can establish an instant connection with the listeners. It also makes my genre unique. There are few artists in the industry who are writing songs with local slang.”

“My first break was as a playback singer in the movie Josh. Gradually, I realised that playback singer was not going to provide me much visibility, and that’s why I started putting up my own songs on YouTube in 2013. Bigg Boss helped me gain more visibility.”

When asked if his Bigg Boss housemate Sreemukhi was going to be part of the People’s Plaza show, he said: “I have contacted her, but she has not confirmed yet. Film director Tharun Bhascker and State minister for cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, will be part of the show.”Talking about his dreams as a singer, “I want to open my chain of salons called Barber House across the state,” says the singer who wants to turn entrepreneur.

