Can social sciences and humanities hold up against technology? 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Are social sciences relevant in the age of technology? A one-day seminar which took place at St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, discussed the above at length on Monday. In his keynote session, chief guest Prof. Vinod Pavarala spoke about two major tracks - Relevance and balance which builds a bridge between social sciences and technology.

The thought provoking questions were raised for us to ponder upon how is technology created and why do we create technology as we do? He started his session with ‘Powerful Stories of Faces of community media’ by narrating the lives of Ramvati, Odhiambo, Mankumar, Sumi. Towards the end of the session, he spoke about the set of procedures, processes and policies that can enhance and encourage layman to be able to use this powerful tool as a skill that broadens their perspective towards lives with relevance of social sciences in this age of technology.

Later, speaker Dr Sunny Philip, talk about understanding trauma in the context of social sciences training - the need for the hi-touch instead of hi- tech. Dr Philip initiated the session discussing specific terminologies which are often widely misunderstood - Trauma, abuse and victimisation through case studies. He talked about “trauma healing journey” and difference between Re-living vs Re-visiting trauma. Principal Sr. Sandra Horta and others spoke at the event.