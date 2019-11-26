Don’t forget your mother tongue: Sailaja Kiron

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The 27 th Annual Day of Vignana Jyothi Public School was celebrated at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam with lot of joy and fervor. Managing Director of Margadarsi Sailaja Kiron, who was chief guest of the day, spoke about how education brings awareness. “To reach higher levels in life and career, good education is the top most priority for the students, she said.

The parent should take care of their children by imparting values and ethics. The teachers at the school play a major role in the future of the children,” she said. Every student should learn their mother tongue, she added.

The President, Vignana Jyothi, Dr DN Rao in his welcome address said, Vignana Jyothi Society said the insitute’s students should not only show interest in studies but also participate in sports and other activities. General Secretary K. Harishchandra Prasad, Principal Aruna and Chairman, VJPS, Mr. Ch. Achyutharama Prasad also spoke on the occasion too.