Double-decker skyway from Paradise to Kandlakoya to come up soon

HYDERABAD: A first-of-its-kind project in the state, an 18.5 km double-decker elevated skyway from Paradise to Kandlakoya along National Highway 44 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), is set to take shape soon. It will provide the compatibility for a future Metro Rail project on the same pier.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited a request for proposal (RFP) to select consulting services to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the skyway project.The aim of the skyway is to reduce traffic congestion, travel time and expenditure on fuel, while increasing productivity — keeping in mind a future increase in traffic — thorough connectivity between the core city and the ORR.

The corridor would be designed as a ‘partially-access-controlled highway’, with service roads and grade-separated intersections aimed at segregating the local traffic from the through traffic. The skyway will be a six-lane elevated corridor, with a widening (two-lane/four-lane to six-lane) of the existing road. In congested areas, the existing roads will be made into six-lane roads with a two-lane service road on either side.

HMDA officials told TNIE that the design of the elevated corridor would include a provision for Metro Rail service on the same pier, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, bus bays and bus shelters. The last date for the submission of RFPs is December 12.

A pre-proposal conference will be held on December 3, and submitted proposals would be opened on December 12, they added.

