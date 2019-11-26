Drunk driver on wrong side of road kills techie

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man died and a woman pillion rider was grievously injured when a man in an inebriated state rammed his car into the bike near Novotel Hotel at Madhapur late on Sunday night. The woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital.The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Anand, 28, a native of Jharkhand. He and the injured woman recently migrated to Hyderabad, where they worked as software developers.

According to the police, one Kondaveti Ashwin was speeding in his car from the Novotel Hotel. He got on the wrong side of the road from Skyland, and was heading towards Cyber Towers when he crashed into the two-wheeler. The high-speed collision left the front portions of both vehicles damaged beyond repair.

A patrolling team from the Madhapur police station rushed to the spot and conducted a breath-analyser test on the accused, who escaped unhurt. Ashwin’s breath alcohol content (BAC) level was found to be 180 mg/100 ml, the police said. He has been taken into custody and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.Abhishek’s body has been shifted to Osmania morgue.