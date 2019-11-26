‘Elevated skyway’ to come up in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A first-of-its-kind project in the state, an 18.5 km double-decker elevated skyway from Paradise to Kandlakoya along National Highway 44 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), is set to take shape soon. It will provide the compatibility for a future Metro Rail project on the same pier.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited a request for proposal (RFP) to select consulting services to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the skyway project.The aim of the skyway is to reduce traffic congestion, travel time and expenditure on fuel, while increasing productivity - keeping in mind a future increase in traffic - thorough connectivity between the core city and the ORR.

The corridor would be designed as a ‘partially-access-controlled highway’, with service roads and grade-separated intersections aimed at segregating the local traffic from the through traffic. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1,500 crore.

The skyway will be a six-lane elevated corridor, with a widening (two lane/four lane to six lane) of the existing road. In congested areas, the existing roads will be made into six-lane roads with a two-lane service road on either side.