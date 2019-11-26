Expert panel formed by KT Rama Rao inspects ‘jinxed’ flyover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN light of the mishap on the Biodiversity flyover on Saturday, which killed a woman and injured three, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao appointed a four-membered independent expert technical committee to look into the safety measures that needed to be implemented on the flyover.

The panel comprises of road safety advisor for a world bank project Prof S Nagabhushan Rao, traffic engineer and road safety specialist TS Reddy, associate professor (traffic and transportation, Osmania University) Prof Srinivas Kumar, and road safety audit expert Pradeep Reddy.

The expert committee inspected the Biodiversity flyover on Monday to suggest measures to control speed of vehicles on it. The team will review the geometrical design, alignment and safety parameters adopted on the flyover. The committee would submit its report, follwoing which the State government would complete the rectification works on the flyover. Only after this will the flyover be thrown open to the public.

KTR conducts review meet

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao instructed GHMC officials to prioritise laying of slip roads for the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Speaking at a review meeting with GHMC officials, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, the minister said that there should not be any borderline wall in front of commercial establishments in the city.

Speaking about the development of footpaths, he instructed officials to lay new footpath stretches of at least 10 km in every zone under the civic body’s limits. Each zonal commissioner must chalk out a strategy for the same during the ongoing financial year by involving the traffic police, town planning officials and other stakeholders.

Rama Rao asked the GHMC to take up C&D waste management drives regularly and aggressively, provide in-house instant repair teams (IRT) with required vehicles, among others. He asked all the zonal commissioners to obtain a junction improvement list proposed from the chief city planner (CCP) and forumlate plans for the development of junctions in their respective zones. “Zonal commisioners should visit footpaths and skyways being developed at Raheja Mindspace to have better understanding on how they must be laid,” he said.

