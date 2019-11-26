Get wedding-ready!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Shivaani Agarwal and Shreshtha Pipara are back with their ‘Wedding Special’ exhibition-cum-sale of designer wear, fashion accessories, home decor, gift items, 22K gold jewellery, imitation jewellery, handicrafts, decorative items, foot wear, different kinds of sarees, kurtas, bedsheets, etc. Entry for the three-day expo is free and open for all, and is being held from November 28 to 30 at Abids Function Hall, Tilak Road. “It is like shopping at a mall minus the exorbitant prices”, says Shivaani. For more details, contact 9581212342; 9000062121.