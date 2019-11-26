Hyderabad engineers develop affordable water softener

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The persistent problem of hard water in the city forced two residents to spend months in laboratories to come up with a water softener that is one-tenth the cost of the ones available in the market.

Himayathnagar resident Udai Nadiwade and ECIL resident Rajesh Saraf have developed D-Cal, a low-cost solution that turns hard water — with high levels of calcium and magnesium — into soft water. Their product which was launched a year back, costs just Rs 3,000 and is in high demand from people in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR and Maharashtra.

“We had a hard water problem at home. Saraf, my partner paid Rs 50,000 for a softener plant, and spent a lot of time and money on its maintenance. After three months, however, when he stopped using it, the machine was damaged,” Nadiwade told Express.

This was when the two engineers decided to do something about it. Nadiwade said, “We spent a lot of time in the laboratories of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology working on developing something that could help our efforts. After six to eight months of extensive research, we developed a chemical which can treat hard water.”

Nadiwade clarifying that their chemical is made from organic compounds, said, “Traditionally, companies which manufacture softener plants use compounds that remove magnesium and calcium. We, instead developed a compound which makes the two elements inactive,” he said. Nadiwade said the product can be used by dropping it in water. No further maintenance is needed.