Metro Rail trial runs on JBS-MGBS route begin in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Trial runs of the Metro Rail between Jubilee Bus Station and MGBS began on Monday morning. During the next few weeks, trial runs will be held to test technical abilities, performance criteria and safety standards.

These include tests for signaling, safe train separation, brakes and train-control systems. Passenger information announcements, evacuation facilities, OHE-rolling stock (Metro coaches) current collection, and degraded mode of operation will also be tested.

A team led by NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), and KVB Reddy, L&TMRHL MD, travelled by a Metro train on the corridor and assessed technical and safety parameters during the trial run.

Metro to cut JBS-MGBS travel time by 16 mins

With a length of 11 km, the corridor has nine stations: JBS-Parade Grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X Road, Chikkadpally, Narayanaguda, Sultan Bazar, and MGBS.

“It would take 16 minutes to cover this corridor from JBS to MGBS, as against 45 minutes by road,” said NVS Reddy.

Data from the trial run will be sent online to M/s.Thales in Canada, which is supplying Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology.

After receipt of safety certification from Thales, the Internal Safety Assessor (ISA) M/s Halcrow, and other organizations, the CMRS will be invited for a final safety assessment, after which the corridor would be thrown open to passengers.