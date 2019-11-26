NephroPlus gets USD 45 million Investcorp investment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost for city-based NephroPlus, India’s largest network of dialysis centres, Bahrain-based Investcorp invested $45 million, which is around Rs 323 crore, in the company on Monday.

In its nearly 10 years of existence which saw it expand to over 196 centres, this is the biggest recorded investment.

Gaurav Sharma, co-head of Private Equity, Investcorp India, said, “NephroPlus meets every criteria Investcorp looks for in an investment: outstanding founders supported by a solid team, impeccable clinical quality adherence and market leadership focused on providing access to high quality services at an affordable price point across a large and growing addressable market.”

NephroPlus’s previous investors include Bessemer Venture Partners and IFC (International Finance Corp) the private-sector arm of the World Bank, and SeaLink Capital.The proceeds of this investment will go towards NephroPlus’ plans of expansion, even in the Middle East and South East Asia. In the previous financial year, the company logged a turnover of Rs 200 crore.