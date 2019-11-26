Old City gets its first Mother & Child Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, launched what it calls Hyderabad’s first Mother & Child Institute in Old City on Monday. The AdvancedMulti-speciality medical centre inaugurated by Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director – Yashoda Hospitals, focussing on healthy childbirth and protecting the child throughout its infancy.

The new centre has 18+ eminent expert specialists team consisting of six gynecologists and eight paediatricians supported by paediatric surgeons, neonatologists and peadiatric intensivists. Yashoda Mother & Child Institute is a 60 bedded setup along with NICU and PICU. “This is the only exclusive advanced ‘Mother & Child’ Institute in Old Hyderabad, which is supported by 72+ supportive multi-specialty services i.e. cardiology, nephrology, pulmonology.

The facilities and services in it are designed & organized to be a children’s hospital of the future,” said Dr. Pavan. The hospital has gynaec, fertility (IVF) and paediatric services under one roof and a Speciality Tertiary Care ward. “On this occasion, we have launched special health packages like “Healthy baby, Healthy Mother and Children’ growth profile packages at concessional price for one month,” said Dr. Vijay Kumar; Chief Operating Officer.