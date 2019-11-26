Home Cities Hyderabad

Planned approach needed to conserve urban heritage, says Arvind Kumar 

The Nizamuddin Urban Renewal Initiative, a project of the AKTC, comprises of the World Heritage Site of Humayun’s Tomb, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti and several other age old monuments. 

Published: 26th November 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MAUD,

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MAUD (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) urged municipal officials to form a team and to come up with a planned approach for conservation of urban heritage. While addressing a technical meeting with members of Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), UNESCO, HMDA and other municipal bodies of the State, Kumar said that officials, such as, town planner, and engineers should form a team and take up works themselves.

“Can we have a masterplan for restoring the heritage of the city? Kumar asked. In the meeting, the Nizamuddin Urban Renewal Initiative was showcased to the various stakholders, and was portrayed as an example to how heritage can prove beneficial to the local economy, and help in social development. 

The Nizamuddin Urban Renewal Initiative, a project of the AKTC, comprises of the World Heritage Site of Humayun’s Tomb, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti and several other age old monuments. The project which took 12 years to complete has successfully integrated conservation, socio-eonomic development and environmental developmental objectives.

On the direction of Kumar, MAUD officials in the coming days are planning to travel to New Delhi to study the Nizamuddin area and see the change on the ground. Paromita De Sarkar, a conservation architect also had a slew of recommendations for muncipal bodies to preserve heritage.

UNESCO leader calls for conservation
UNESCO India’s Chief of Culture Junhi Han, while speaking at the meeting urged stakeholders to undertake conservation projects by maximising adaptive re-use of historic buildings 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNESCO Arvind Kumar 
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp