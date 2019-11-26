Home Cities Hyderabad

Rising to New Heights

Originally from Delhi, Alick is now almost a Hyderabadi with his love for biryani and kirraak sense of humour especially his wisecracks on the stage.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Delhi. Manchester. London.Hyderabad. And trips to several other cities for stand-up comedy shows, poetry renditions, open mics, workshops and more add to the profile of city-based artiste Alick Bailey. Other than that his work on mental health and engaging with people in need has earned him the noted REX Karmaveer Chakra Award, instituted by International Confederation Of NGO (iCONGO) in partnership with the UN (United Nations) as the award ceremony concluded in Delhi in a felicitation ceremony. This award is for those who have been change-makers in their areas of expertise. For the past seven years, Hyderabad is Alick’s home. So what brought him to the City of Pearls? “A project,” the 30-year-old smiles and shares. 

He adds, “It’s our humble attempt to re-create the atmosphere for the love of art.” He’s been invited to several platforms to present his poetry rendition, story-telling and comedy shows. He has also created a group called Hyderabad Poetry Showcase, based on public voting, which curates sessions of poetry to connect masses with the art form. Other than that he’s involved with helping those who have mental health conditions as he says, “It’s okay to have a condition. What is not okay is not to seek help due to the fear of stigma. Mental health is all about trust.”


He is soon coming up with a mental health support group. He has a Masters in Organisational Behaviour and Human Psychology from Manchester University, the UK. His education was funded by the MNC he was working for. He went to England 12 years ago as part of a YMCA Exchange Programme. Later, he decided to move back to Delhi and from there came to Hyderabad for an education project which involved teaching government officials on emotional intelligence, leadership skills, management issues etc.

He talks about the upcoming event on December 6 to be held at Aaromale, Film Nagar by Hyderabad Poetry Showcase, “We are bringing young aspiring poets who are going to talk and perform on several issues.” The event is part of the 10 years celebration of Hyderabad Literary Festival  (HLF). 
saima@newindianexpress .com @Sfreen

