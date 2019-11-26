Home Cities Hyderabad

Trial runs commence on Jubilee Bus Station-MGBS metro corridor

 Trial runs commenced on the Jubilee Bus Station- Falaknuma corridor of metro rail on Monday morning.

Hyderabad Metro Rail . (File Photo |EPS ,Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Trial runs commenced on the Jubilee Bus Station- Falaknuma corridor of metro rail on Monday morning. During the next few weeks, the trials runs aim to test technical specifications, performance criteria and safety standards, that include signaling tests and safe train separation tests, brake test by the signaling and train control system, OHE-Rolling stock (Metro coaches) current collection tests, passenger information announcements and display tests, dummy passenger evacuation tests and degraded mode of operation tests. 

A team of technical experts and engineers led by NVS Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, MD, and KVB Reddy, L&TMRHL MD, travelled by metro train on this corridor and observed various technical and safety parameters and performance of the train during the trial run. With a length of 11 km, the corridor has nine stations: JBS-Parade Grounds; Secunderabad West; Gandhi Hospital; Musheerabad; RTC X Road; Chikkadpally; Narayanaguda; Sultan Bazar; and MGBS. 

“It would take 16 minutes to cover this corridor from JBS to MGBS, as against 45 minutes by road,” said NVS Reddy. The data and other inputs in these trial tests will be sent online to M/s.Thales in Canada, which is supplying Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology and the signalling and train control software.

