Home Cities Hyderabad

30-year-old Hyderabad man charred to death

The police suspect that the man was in an inebriated condition and asphyxiated by the smoke before becoming a subject to the fire.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man was charred to death when his makeshift house made of PVC flex banners caught fire during the wee hours of Tuesday at BN Reddy Nagar of Vanasthalipuram.

The police suspect that the man was in an inebriated condition and asphyxiated by the smoke before becoming a subject to the fire.

The victim has been identified as one Ch Ramesh, a mason and native of Thirumalagiri village in Suryapet district. He is survived by his wife and two children.

According to police, the victim was sleeping alone at his house when the incident occurred. A fire broke out at around 4 am in his makeshift house.

However, as he was in an inebriated condition, he couldn’t try and escape. 

The electricity supply too got cut as the cables caught fire. His wife was at the cotton farmland where she works when it happened, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanasthalipuram Vanasthalipuram death
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp