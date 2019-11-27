30-year-old Hyderabad man charred to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man was charred to death when his makeshift house made of PVC flex banners caught fire during the wee hours of Tuesday at BN Reddy Nagar of Vanasthalipuram.

The police suspect that the man was in an inebriated condition and asphyxiated by the smoke before becoming a subject to the fire.

The victim has been identified as one Ch Ramesh, a mason and native of Thirumalagiri village in Suryapet district. He is survived by his wife and two children.

According to police, the victim was sleeping alone at his house when the incident occurred. A fire broke out at around 4 am in his makeshift house.

However, as he was in an inebriated condition, he couldn’t try and escape.

The electricity supply too got cut as the cables caught fire. His wife was at the cotton farmland where she works when it happened, the police said.