Home Cities Hyderabad

'Her kids are playing, expecting her to return': Kin of TCS employee killed in Hyderabad accident

It was a tough task for Sohini Saxena’s in-laws to share the news of her death to her two children who were playing at home. Sohini had twins, a boy and a girl aged three years, Ankitha and Akshay.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad road accident

Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a tough task for Sohini Saxena’s in-laws to share the news of her death to her two children who were playing at home.  

Sohini is a mother of three-year-old twins -- Ankitha and Akshay.

“They are playing at home. They are waiting for their mother to return, not knowing that she never will,” said her in-laws.

ALSO READ: RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

Just a few minutes before meeting with the ghastly accident, the 35-year-old TCS employee made her last phone call to husband Vineeth Kumar Thakur, a bank employee, informing him that she was going to the office and that she would return home early.  

WATCH VIDEO: 

She had been driving a Honda Activa that had been gifted to her by a family member. Her in-laws visited the mortuary for taking the body after the postmortem.

“We are going through a nightmare. We were stunned to learn that Sohini died an unnatural death on the road, with a killer bus flattening her to the ground,” they said.

Sohini had obtained her driving license recently from the RTO office. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TCS woman accident hyderabad Sohini Saxena accident Hyderabad road accident
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp