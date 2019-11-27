'Her kids are playing, expecting her to return': Kin of TCS employee killed in Hyderabad accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a tough task for Sohini Saxena’s in-laws to share the news of her death to her two children who were playing at home.

Sohini is a mother of three-year-old twins -- Ankitha and Akshay.

“They are playing at home. They are waiting for their mother to return, not knowing that she never will,” said her in-laws.

Just a few minutes before meeting with the ghastly accident, the 35-year-old TCS employee made her last phone call to husband Vineeth Kumar Thakur, a bank employee, informing him that she was going to the office and that she would return home early.

She had been driving a Honda Activa that had been gifted to her by a family member. Her in-laws visited the mortuary for taking the body after the postmortem.

“We are going through a nightmare. We were stunned to learn that Sohini died an unnatural death on the road, with a killer bus flattening her to the ground,” they said.

Sohini had obtained her driving license recently from the RTO office.