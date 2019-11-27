Hyderabad TCS employee death: ‘Her kids are playing and expecting her to return’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a tough task for Sohini Saxena’s in-laws to share the news of her death to her two children who were playing at home.

Sohini had two small children aged between five to four years.

“They are playing at home. They are waiting for their mother to return, not knowing that she never will,” said her in-laws.

Just a few minutes before meeting with the ghastly accident, the 35-year-old TCS employee made her last phone call to husband Vineeth Kumar Thakur, a bank employee, informing him that she was going to the office and that she would return home early.

She had been driving a Honda Activa that had been gifted to her by a family member. Her in-laws visited the mortuary for taking the body after the postmortem.

“We are going through a nightmare. We were stunned to learn that Sohini died an unnatural death on the road, with a killer bus flattening her to the ground,” they said.

Sohini had obtained her driving license recently from the RTO office.