Hyderabad: Teacher sentenced to life for setting ablaze woman colleague in 2015

Published: 27th November 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:21 PM

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A teacher was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here for killing his woman colleague by setting her ablaze in 2015.

The 32-year-old deceased used to work with the man, at the same school, police said.

During the hearing on November 26, the court sent the convict to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

According to Rachakonda police, they received a complaint on March 2015 about the incident following which a case was registered.

The woman's husband stated that the convict came to their residence on March 24, 2015, and took up discussion with his wife regarding partnership in the school.

"Convict asked her to get some water. When she went into the kitchen, he locked the door and went into the kitchen and pushed her. When she fell down, he poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze, the victim died on the spot," the police said.

The woman's husband also stated that the convict used to visit their residence and some financial transactions were held between Shiva Prasad and his wife.

"They (Prasad and the deceased woman) frequently used to quarrel with each other regarding the issue to run school in the partnership. The complainant warned Shiva Prasad several times not to come to his residence but he used to visit regularly" the police said.

