Negligence of driver led to TCS employee Sohini’s death in Hyderabad: Police

HYDERABAD: Hours after the gruesome road mishap in which TCS employee Sohini Saxena was crushed to death under the speeding tyres of an RTC bus, police officials have come to the conclusion that the incident was purely based on the negligence of bus driver Addakula Sridhar.

The driver used to drive a school bus before joining the RTC as a temporary driver after the RTC employees went on strike.

‘Bus was fit to run’

Minutes after the mishap took place at the Road No 12, Banjara Hills, police visited the place and collected the CCTV footage which revealed that the driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner, said Banjara Hills traffic Inspector B Prasad Rao.

Barkathpura depot manager Venkat Reddy said that the bus was fit to run and that there was no mechanical failure.

“We visited the spot and did preliminary inquiries. We also collected statements of eye-witnesses at the scene of the accident. Based on our engineering team’s report, action would be initiated against the driver,” he said.

Sridhar had been hired around 20 days ago by Barkathpura depot manager Venkat Reddy and Transport department officials including the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) for driving the RTC bus.

The traffic police stated that the driver was unable to control the bus as the road sloped at the place of the accident.

The bus hit the bike on which Sohini was riding and dragged the vehicle for at least 30 metres.