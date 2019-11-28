Complaint filed as DMHO celebrates birthday in office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the chief minister to look into the “misuse of government time and place,” Capt Krishna Kishore, an ex-serviceman wrote a letter to the authorities complaining about the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) of Ranga Reddy district hosting a grand birthday party at her office.

The letter explained that Kishore had gone to Dr Swarajyalakshmi’s office on November 14 to discuss public health related grievances. However, he was reportedly made to wait for hours without any response. “Everyone was busy organising madam’s birthday arrangements — decorating the office, cake cutting followed by lunch,” he wrote. He also enclosed photographs from the reported celebrations and requested authorities to take action against negligence of government decorum.