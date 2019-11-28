Conversations Between Canvas & Space

By Express News Service

When an artist picks up the brush, he engages in a conversation with the canvas bringing together different dimensions onto one plane: marking them all as one with the sweep of his/her brush. It becomes more interesting when the works of a group of artists are put on display. That’s how at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills four noted artists Sachin Jaltare, Ramesh Gorjala, Bratin Khan, and Anjaneyulu G have come together for an exhibition aptly titled ‘Space-Time Continuum’ where they showcase several of their works encompassing the different axes of time. There are 24 paintings. Each painting has a different tale to tell.

Curated by G Vignesh the show has a different take. He shares, “We have tried to drift away from the usual norm this time to showcase the artworks from a different perspective. The three artists share a congeneric subject matter, and on the contrary, the fourth artist depicts the entity of mundane objects.” Mythological narratives are told in works of Ramesh Gorjala on Ganesh, Bratin Khan on Radha Krishna and Sachin Jaltare whose works are on Shiva Parvati while the third artist Anjaneyulu G displays opuses which are based on mundane objects and themes.

Sachin Jaltare who is known for his masterly use of monochromatic palettes with a splash of colours belives that what we don’t know is bigger than what we know and the same is reflected in the dark tones of his artworks inviting the viewer to experience the dimness within. And that’s why his canvases look so alive which is in sync with the artworks of the fellow artists.

The exhibition

is on till

December 20