Cracks at Metro stations not dangerous, claim officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Surface cracks at multiple Metro stations have sent passengers into a tizzy of both fear and caution. As pictures of cracks on Metro station pillars and Metro stations are surfacing frequently on social media, the HMRL officials claim that it is a smear campaign targeted towards Hyderabad Metro services with morphed pictures.

In the wake of the recent freak accident at Ameerpet Metro station, where a 26-year-old woman died after a slab of concrete fell on her from the metro station, passengers are wary of hanging around in the seating arrangements provided under the stations. To add to it, pictures of cracks at Rasoolpura, Irrum Manzil and Nagole Metro stations have been doing the rounds, and commuters are questioning HMRL officials about the safety of the metro.

Speaking to Express, NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL said, “A negative campaign is being carried out by morphing these images. Regular inspections are being carried out by L&T engineers, and any surface cracks are being rectified. Metro structures are safe.”

However, when initial pictures of cracks from at Rasoolpura Metro station appeared online, officials from HMRL brushed them off saying these were old pictures, and should not be taken seriously. But when Express reached the spot, identical cracks from the pictures were visible at the Metro station. However, when questioned why the surface cracks are occurring in the first place, Reddy said, “Joints between precast structures and in situ done concrete mat at some places produce surface cracks.”

Another well placed source from L&T told Express, “The issue is when surface cracks are noticed in an inspection, the cracks are further widened for easy investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the cracks are again filled up with concrete or required materials. However, most pictures that have surfaced online were clicked at the time when the cracks were widened for inspections.”