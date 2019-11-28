Home Cities Hyderabad

Cracks at Metro stations not dangerous, claim officials

Surface cracks at multiple Metro stations have sent passengers into a tizzy of both fear and caution.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (EPS| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Surface cracks at multiple Metro stations have sent passengers into a tizzy of both fear and caution. As pictures of cracks on Metro station pillars and Metro stations are surfacing frequently on social media, the HMRL officials claim that it is a smear campaign targeted towards Hyderabad Metro services with morphed pictures. 

In the wake of the recent freak accident at Ameerpet Metro station, where a 26-year-old woman died after a slab of concrete fell on her from the metro station, passengers are wary of hanging around in the seating arrangements provided under the stations. To add to it, pictures of cracks at Rasoolpura, Irrum Manzil and Nagole Metro stations have been doing the rounds, and commuters are questioning HMRL officials about the safety of the metro. 

Speaking to Express, NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL said, “A negative campaign is being carried out by morphing these images. Regular inspections are being carried out by L&T engineers, and any surface cracks are being rectified. Metro structures are safe.” 

However, when initial pictures of cracks from at Rasoolpura Metro station appeared online, officials from HMRL brushed them off saying these were old pictures, and should not be taken seriously. But when Express reached the spot, identical cracks from the pictures were visible at the Metro station. However, when questioned why the surface cracks are occurring in the first place, Reddy said, “Joints between precast structures and in situ done concrete mat at some places produce surface cracks.” 

Another well placed source from L&T told Express, “The issue is when surface cracks are noticed in an inspection, the cracks are further widened for easy investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the cracks are again filled up with concrete or required materials. However, most pictures that have surfaced online were clicked at the time when the cracks were widened for inspections.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metro stations Hyderabad Metro
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp