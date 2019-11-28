Farmers stage protest at poultry expo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day Asia’s biggest poultry expo, Poultry India 2019, which was inaugurated by Giri Raj Singh, union minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry along with Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday witnessed a protest by the poultry farmers asking for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for eggs. The farmers also alleged that the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) has failed to address their issues, due to which they were forced to protest.

Raising slogans against the NECC, protestors demanded support prices for their produce. “While the people are buying eggs at `7 from the supermarket, the local farmers are getting around `2 per egg. We want the government to provide MSP to the poultry farmers as well, so that we do not incur losses,” lamented a farmer.

Another farmer claimed that most of the poultry farmers in the State are reeling under losses as there is no support form the State government. The protesters alleged that the NECC has failed to attend to their grievances. The protestors ended their slogans after the minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav assured them that their issues will soon be discussed and asked them to meet him separately. The Poultry Expo which began on Wednesday will go on for three days.