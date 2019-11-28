I-T dept officers asked to retire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the latest crackdown against corrupt Income Tax officials, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has compulsorily retired 21 taxmen including two officers from Telangana Income Tax unit.They were of the rank of income tax officers (ITO) retired under Fundamental Rule 56(J) in the public interest, due to corruption charges. The total number of officers across the nation being retired was 85 this year.

G Venkateswara Rao, ITO and Lakshmi Neeraja, ITO, were asked to retire from Hyderabad (Telangana) unit, sources said. According to sources, Lakshmi Neeraja was charged with demanding and accepting a bribe of `20,000. Venkateswara Rao was caught red-handed accepting a bribe. The bribe amount was not disclosed. The CBI registered cases against them.

