Missing teenager found dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old girl, Nageswari who was reported missing since Tuesday, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an apartment at Masjid Banda in Gachibowli on Wednesday. She is suspected to have jumped to death from the third floor of a nearby apartment. Her parents searched for her at all possible locations where she could have gone. On Wednesday, they were told that she was found in a pool of blood in the apartment where her mother works as a domestic maid.