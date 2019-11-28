Preparing for the future at DPS Nacharam! 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IFBM (Inter Firm Business Meet) is a soon to be patented event organized by DPS Nacharam each year. It started in the year 2011 with just two committees and has grown to big proportions to include over 12 committees and 330 students in its 9th edition his year.

70 delegates from eight schools of the twin cities and a few from abroad participated in the event to be held over three days.The meet opened on a grand note with various dignitaries gracing the occasion. Chairman M. Komaraiah and director M. Pallavi were instrumental in the impetus given to IFBM. The chief guest was T.S. Mohan, Head, Conneqt Business Solutions. Phani Pattamatta, Executive Director, The Indus Entrepreneurs and Satyanarayana Vaddi, co-Founder: FinAnomics Capital Box were the Guests of Honour. Principal Sunitha Rao who conceptualised this student led programme, Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara twelcomed dignitaries. Delegate book of IFBM was also released.

It is a platform given to the students of XI and XII to showcase their literary, analytical, reasoning and business skills. Each delegate not only did in-depth research but also works on their presentation skills. Insights of future business ideas-2035, new strategies in marketing, entrepreneurial insight into companies formed the crux.