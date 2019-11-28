Home Cities Hyderabad

Preparing for the future at DPS Nacharam! 

The IFBM (Inter Firm Business Meet) is a soon to be patented event organized by DPS Nacharam each year.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Attendees at the event | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IFBM (Inter Firm Business Meet) is a soon to be patented event organized by DPS Nacharam each year. It started in the year 2011 with just two committees and has grown to big proportions to include over 12 committees and 330 students in its 9th edition his year.

70 delegates from eight schools of the twin cities and a few from abroad participated in the event to be held over three days.The meet opened on a grand note with various dignitaries gracing the occasion. Chairman M. Komaraiah and director M. Pallavi were instrumental in the impetus given to IFBM. The chief guest was T.S. Mohan, Head, Conneqt Business Solutions. Phani Pattamatta, Executive Director, The Indus Entrepreneurs and Satyanarayana Vaddi, co-Founder: FinAnomics Capital Box were the Guests of Honour. Principal Sunitha Rao who conceptualised this student led programme, Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara twelcomed dignitaries. Delegate book of IFBM was also released.

It is a platform given to the students of XI and XII to showcase their literary, analytical, reasoning and business skills. Each delegate not only did in-depth research but also works on their presentation skills. Insights of future business ideas-2035, new strategies in marketing, entrepreneurial insight into companies formed the crux.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp