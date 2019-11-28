Home Cities Hyderabad

RTC JAC plans to take protest to national capital

On Thursday, the RTC employees will shoot letters to the district labour commissioners, in order to highlight the issue of non-payment of salary of September.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

RTC JAC leaders meet trade union leaders at Employment Union Office in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the TSRTC strike not reaching any conclusion and the retirement of employees seeming imminent, the RTC JAC are in talks with major trade unions to take the fight to the national capital, and stage protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. In three separate crucial meetings held between JAC members, trade unions and political parties, the JAC has decided to knock on the doors of various institutions to put forth their issues.

On Thursday, the RTC employees will shoot letters to the district labour commissioners, in order to highlight the issue of non-payment of salary of September. “We will take the issue of non-payment of wages with the labour department officials, and urge them to intervene in the matter,” said Thomas Reddy, TSRTC JAC leader. An all party delegation has written to the CM seeking an urgent appointment to discuss the matter. The cabinet meets on Thursday to decide the fate of 10,400 buses and 50,000 employees.

RTC staff stage protest in M’nagar district
Mahbubnagar: The RTC workers from Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday took out a rally demanding to be taken back and raised slogans against the government. The depot managers have not allowed workers to resume their duties stating that they do not have any information from the State government about it.

