Home Cities Hyderabad

Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande

With a per capita egg consumption of 163, Telangana a little behind the standard mark.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the inauguration of Poultry India 2019 at Hitex Exhibition Centre, in Hyderabad on Wednesday |Sathya keerthi

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the inauguration of Poultry India 2019 at Hitex Exhibition Centre, in Hyderabad on Wednesday |Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While the National Institute of Nutrition recommends consumption of 180 eggs and 11 kg chicken per person per annum, Telangana, stands just a little behind the standard mark with 163 eggs per capita — highest in the country — against the national average of 68 eggs. However, experts claim that the State is improving its per capita egg and chicken consumption, and if given proper support from the government, it will soon touch the recommended standard, and can be a surplus State in production. 

World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends the consumption of eggs and chicken for addressing protein malnutrition and partial blindness prevailing widely amongst rural poor. The Telangana poultry sector produces close to four crore eggs per day out of which two crore are consumed locally and 1.5 crore go to other states. 

When experts were asked why the State lags behind and is not able to meet national recommendations, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who was recently awarded poultry legend award said, “In 1975, when we started the poultry industry in the State, the per capita consumption was only 20 eggs per person per annum. In the last three years, however, our growth in per capita consumption has reduced from 10 per cent to six to seven per cent now. However, if the State government takes proper initiative to boost the industry, we would be able to meet the standard soon.” 

Claiming that many religious and sentimental reasons are responsible, KG Anand, general sectary of Venkateshwara Hatcheries said, “Out of 365 days, most non-vegetarians in the State do not eat eggs and meat for almost 130 days for various religious and sentimental reasons. If we look in that context, the State is doing well.” He added that the State poultry sector provides jobs to over six lakh people and contributes about `12,000 crores to the State’s GDP, despite that the government is least bothered about the industry. 

“Like in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, we want Telangana government to give electricity subsidy on tariff rates, `4 minimum support price along with some exemption on shed tax to poultry farmers. If these demands are met, then the State will soon be the only State to meet national egg and chicken consumption standards and can become a surplus State,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Health Organisation eggs egg consumption
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp