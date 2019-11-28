Telangana’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra opens in Madhapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra operated by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) kick-started its operations at Vittal Rao Nagar in Madhapur on Wednesday. Aadhaar Seva Kendra, which will be open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all days in a week, has a capacity to handle up to 1,000 Aadhaar enrolments or updation related requests every day. People can avail Aadhaar related services like enrolment and updation of address, name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail ID, photo and biometrics including photo, fingerprint and iris.

UIDAI has also provided a facility to book appointments online. People can book an appointment by visiting the URL “ask.uidai.gov.in”, and choose their convenient date and time to avail services. Aadhaar enrolment and mandatory biometric updation of children aged between 5 and 15 years is free of cost. For all other updations/corrections, a nominal fee of Rs 50 will be charged per transaction.