This ‘Ironman’ from Hyderabad makes beautiful sculptures

Kakoli Mukherjee

HYDERABAD: Metal is putty in his hands and with insistent strokes of a hammer, he makes it dance to his tune. Syed Mohammed Saaduddin, who goes by the moniker Ironic, is taming metal and creating sculptures for six years now. Recently, he made a peacock out of steel which was exhibited as part of Maker Faire Hyderabad.

Ironic says that his love affair with metal began with his desire to learn welding. “I am self-taught. I realised that if I sat and practised welding every day, I would get bored. So I used to take up small projects to get a tangible product at the end of it. I also started blacksmithing and forging a couple of years back,” he says. Saad creates his pieces at the workshop at his home on Hill Fort Road.

The metal artiste, who works in the R&D department of a defence company, describes this as his hobby. He says: “I always wanted to make things. Iron is an unforgiving material, and it takes a lot of perseverance to shape it. I enjoy the physical effort that goes into working with metal and hence chose it as a medium.” Besides iron, he also uses other metal like stainless steel, aluminium, copper, brass etc. in his work.

Ironic held an exhibition here at Ravindra Bharathi last year, and also in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Right now, he is collaborating on a piece that will be debuting at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The show will feature five international artistes. He was also part of the Moto Art show. “This show had hosted a charity event called Helmets for India. All artistes were given a helmet to give it their own touch. With others being painters and graphic designers, I was the only metal artiste there. The helmet I made is now on a tour through America and Europe. At the end of the tour, all the helmets will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to charity,” explains the artiste.

Talking about how he gets ideas for his pieces, he says: “There is no Eureka moment. Mostly, I want to challenge myself. I compose a piece around what I want to do, and keep adding layers to it. I see that my sculptures have life and it looks like a snapshot taken of a moment. If you look at the peacock, there are small hints in the posture that give it life.”

Talking about the biggest sculpture he made, the peacock, he says: “Sculpting is a more modern way of forging metal. I chose to build a peacock because I take inspiration from nature. I also wanted to make something grand, and peacock suited that idea. Peacocks with open feathers have been overdone, so I showed the bird in a more natural form with the feathers down.”

Besides these, Ironic also makes motorcycles. He will be holding an introductory forging class on November 30 at Jxtapose from 4 pm.

