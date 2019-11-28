Home Cities Hyderabad

This ‘Ironman’ from Hyderabad makes beautiful sculptures

Syed Mohammed Saaduddin, who goes by the moniker Ironic, is taming metal and creating sculptures for six years now.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Metal is putty in his hands and with insistent strokes of a hammer, he makes it dance to his tune. Syed Mohammed Saaduddin, who goes by the moniker Ironic, is taming metal and creating sculptures for six years now. Recently, he made a peacock out of steel which was exhibited as part of Maker Faire Hyderabad. 

Ironic says that his love affair with metal began with his desire to learn welding. “I am self-taught. I realised that if I sat and practised welding every day, I would get bored. So I used to take up small projects to get a tangible product at the end of it. I also started blacksmithing and forging a couple of years back,” he says. Saad creates his pieces at the workshop at his home on Hill Fort Road.
The metal artiste, who works in the R&D department of a defence company, describes this as his hobby. He says: “I always wanted to make things. Iron is an unforgiving material, and it takes a lot of perseverance to shape it. I enjoy the physical effort that goes into working with metal and hence chose it as a medium.” Besides iron, he also uses other metal like stainless steel, aluminium, copper, brass etc. in his work.

Ironic held an exhibition here at Ravindra Bharathi last year, and also in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Right now, he is collaborating on a piece that will be debuting at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The show will feature five international artistes. He was also part of the Moto Art show. “This show had hosted a charity event called Helmets for India. All artistes were given a helmet to give it their own touch. With others being painters and graphic designers, I was the only metal artiste there. The helmet I made is now on a tour through America and Europe. At the end of the tour, all the helmets will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to charity,” explains the artiste.

Talking about how he gets ideas for his pieces, he says: “There is no Eureka moment. Mostly, I want to challenge myself. I compose a piece around what I want to do, and keep adding layers to it. I see that my sculptures have life and it looks like a snapshot taken of a moment. If you look at the peacock, there are small hints in the posture that give it life.”

Talking about the biggest sculpture he made, the peacock, he says: “Sculpting is a more modern way of forging metal. I chose to build a peacock because I take inspiration from nature. I also wanted to make something grand, and peacock suited that idea. Peacocks with open feathers have been overdone, so I showed the bird in a more natural form with the feathers down.” 

Besides these, Ironic also makes motorcycles. He will be holding an introductory forging class on November 30 at Jxtapose from 4 pm.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mohammed Saaduddin Maker Faire Hyderabad
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp