Two injured as chemical container explodes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of an explosion of a chemical container, two persons were grievously injured while a man was attempting to open a paintbox at Pochamma Basti in Jagadgirigutta here on Wednesday. Panic prevailed in the locality with the mysterious explosion. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened when Md Qayyum, 40, a scrap vendor tried to open a paintbox. When he shook the box, it blew up, police said. Another woman too was injured in the mishap. They were currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.This was the third incident in the past three months. In the first incident which reported last September, one rag picker was killed on the pavement at Rajendranagar.