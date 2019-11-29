A dose of magic for children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A play, ‘If Only Rosa Could Do Magic’, was held by Katja Brita Lindeberg and presented in collaboration with ThinkArts International Festival for Young Audiences 2019, was performed as the curtain raiser to the 10th year celebrations of The Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival.

The play begins with Rosa riding her bright pink bicycle on to the stage, to the gentle sounds of a piano. She rides the bicycle around the entire stage, surveying her playground with a keen gaze. This is a girl who takes her play-time quite seriously.

The play has been conceptualised, performed and directed by Katja Brita Lindeberg, with Eirik Brenne Torsethaugen on technical support. The Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival is celebrating its tenth year from December 7 to 17. They will showcase plays from theatre groups like Swangvale, Dur Se Brothers, Gillo Repertory and National School of Drama’s Theatre in Education targeted at all age groups including toddlers!