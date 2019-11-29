Best of three worlds 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Why settle for one when you can have the best of both (or is it three) worlds? Hotel Taj Krishna’s newly launched Poolside Sunday brunch has put together the best of its specialty restaurants; Firdaus, known for its North West Frontier cuisine, and Golden Dragon, the Chinese restaurant and Encounters, the coffeeshop.

Besides a wide range of premium imported alcoholic beverages, cocktails and live counters, all by the pool side under sun shades and umbrellas, there is also live music to bring the December vibe. Among the specialities are Kacche Gosht Ki Biryani (can you imagine a brunch without the biryani?), Chapala Pulusu, Paneer Khatta pyaaz and Three pepper flavoured noodles and Melange of Wild mushroom in Sichuan sauce from Golden Dragon.

The highlight, however, is the lobster and other sea food delicacies rustled up fresh as the mild winter sun shines on. Wrap up the lunch with Kaffir lime panacotta, Red velvet cupcake and desi Rabdi. The brunch is on from 12 noon to 4 pm on Sundays.

