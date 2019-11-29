Cyberabad Police detain four men in Hyderabad vet gangrape-murder case

By Online Desk

The Cyberabad Police have picked up four men in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian whose charred body was found on Thursday morning at Shadnagar in Hyderabad.

Those detained include two lorry drivers and two cleaners.

The vet, who was returning home from a hospital, went missing late on Wednesday, and hours later, her body was found near a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway.

The police found that while returning, she went to the ORR toll plaza at Tondupally to get her scooter, which she had parked there before going to the hospital at Gachibowli.

She had even spoken to her younger sister and said she had a flat tyre and some strangers were trying to help her.

She also urged her sister to continue talking to her over the phone, as she was afraid of the people who were offering help. Minutes later, her phone was switched off, forcing her family to approach the police with a complaint that she was missing.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with people from all walks of life demanding justice.