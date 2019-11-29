HGCL to not insist on FASTag for toll collection on ORR stretch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To reduce vehicular traffic at toll plazas, the Centre has announced that FASTags will become mandatory for all vehicles, private and commercial, from December 1. However, those using 158 km stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) need not pay the toll through FASTag.

Motorists using ORR stretch can manually pay the amount to the toll collecting agency at any of the 19 interchanges of ORR.

The ORR stretch is completely owned and maintained by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which does not fall under the purview of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

It is not mandatory for HGCL to follow NHAI directions on FASTag.

HMDA officials told Express that majority of the motorists traversing through ORR, pay toll manually by paying the required amount as the majority of those using the stretch are locals and short distance travellers and many do not possess FASTag.

HMDA wants to continue manual collection without any hurdle.

Those enrolled and equipped with FASTag can enjoy the benefits that they currently have at the National Highway toll plazas.

Commuters who want to enrol with FASTag on ORR can visit five of the Toll Plaza Points of Sale (POS) that have been set up by banks at Nanakramguda, Medchal, Shamshabad, Ghatkesar and Patancheru. As demand increases, POS will be opened at more toll plazas.

Tags will be issued free of cost for all vehicles at the PoS, HMDA officials told Express.

Meanwhile, NHAI chief general manager, Telangana Region, A Krishna Prasad told Express that as majority of the motorists who do not possess FASTag in the State, NHAI Telangana Region will collect manual toll at 17 NHAI toll plazas which are operational in the State.

There will be a separate lane for collection of toll through cash system on either side of the roads. The NHAI has decided to create mass awareness programmes through banners, posters and pamphlet distribution among the people to procure FASTag for hassle-free travel on national highway roads.

Five National Highways 44, 65, 163, 365 and 765 passes through Telangana. NHAI has 1,526 km while NH has 3,824 km.

FASTags are prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection that allow automatic payment deduction from the FASTag, they are normally affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle. With the help of a FASTag, you will not have to stop your vehicle at toll plazas to pay the toll.

As soon as the vehicle crosses the toll plaza, the toll fee will get deducted from the bank account/prepaid wallet linked to the FASTag affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen FASTag is presently operational on 17 toll plazas across the State.

FASTags are issued by 22 certified banks through various channels such as Point-of-Sale (POS) at National Highway toll plazas and select bank branches.

They are also available on the e-commerce platform such as Amazon, Krishna Prasad said.