Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Killers gained Priyanka Reddy's confidence before assaulting her

Priyanka Reddy's last call with her sister Bhavya shows how unknown persons had confronted her from moving ahead citing that she will be in trouble due to her scooter’s flat tyre.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad veterinary murder

Dr Priyanka Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did Priyanka Reddy’s killers first gain her confidence under the pretext of helping her and then trap and kill her?

Her last call with her sister Bhavya shows how unknown persons had confronted her from moving ahead citing that she will be in trouble due to her scooter’s flat tyre.

ALSO READ: Veterinary doctor found charred to death on Hyderabad outskirts

In the call that lasted for six minutes 45 seconds, Priyanka was heard speaking normally, except when she said that she was feeling scared looking at the people who came to her aid.

Bhavya advised her to wait at the toll-plaza, but Priyanka refused saying it would be awkward to stand at the toll-plaza.

To which, Bhavya suggested to leave the scooter at the spot and come back home.

“I started my bike, but they started shouting from behind saying madam your tyre is flat and you cannot go ahead. Though I thought that I can get it repaired at the bus stand, they did not allow me to go ahead. They made me get down and sent a boy to repair it. But he also returned saying all shops were closed,” Priyanka told her sister Bhavya over the phone.

ALSO READ: In the Hyderabad murder cases, victims did not try to reach out to police

Bhavya said Priyanka last spoke to her at 9.22 pm and her phone was switched off around 9.44 pm.

After waiting for some time, they rushed to the toll-plaza to search for her.

Later they inquired at the shops, at the toll plaza and searched in the surrounding areas, and then lodged a police complaint when they could not locate her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Reddy Veterinary doctor Hyderabad death Hyderabad death Priyanka Reddy murder case
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp