Justice for Priyanka Reddy: Politicians, actors, netizens demand justice for Hyderabad vet

#RIPPriyankaReddy and #JusticeForPriyankaReddy are the two top trending hashtags on Twitter with hundreds of tweets calling for capital punishment for the accused.

Published: 29th November 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Disha

By Online Desk

Calls for justice grew stronger on social media for veterinarian Priyanka Reddy, who was brutally charred to death on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday. 

Following the incident, netizens took to Twitter to express their rage. #RIPPriyankaReddy and #JusticeForPriyankaReddy are the two top trending hashtags on Twitter with hundreds of tweets calling for capital punishment for the accused. A few of them even recalled the Nirbhaya case and questioned the status of the case after several years. 

Here are some of the tweets from politicians, actors and netizens:

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that Telangana police will crack the case and justice will be served at the earliest. 

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences for the victim's family, calling for strict punishment.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police also tweeted safety measures for women/ senior citizens and requested them to reach out to police for assistance during odd hours. They also tweeted about the 'Hawkeye' app which helps users to share their location status with police and other confidantes. 

Political leaders also called for action against the perpetrators.

Reactions from the film fraternity

Hours after Priyanka went missing on Wednesday evening on her way back home from work, she informed her sister that she had a flat tyre and some strangers tried to help her. That was the last time her family heard from Priyanka before her body was found on the national highway on Thursday morning.  

