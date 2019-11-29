Home Cities Hyderabad

Ready to Rock Hyderabad

 This Sunday, December 1 will witness several activities like rappling, walking and bicycling at Fakhruddingutta (Khajaguda), near Gachibowli.

Published: 29th November 2019 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  This Sunday, December 1 will witness several activities like rappling, walking and bicycling at Fakhruddingutta (Khajaguda), near Gachibowli. This is the annual event of Hyderabad Rockathon organised by the Society to Save Rocks and the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC). The yearly eco-adventure event was started to spread the awareness among the twin city dwellers about the 2,500 billion year old  granite rocks right right in the midst of the urbanscape. Frauke Quader, the secretary, Society to Save Rocks says,” We need to raise more awareness about the precious natural rock heritage of Hyderabad and ignite a need in everyone to save and preserve it.”

Several enthusiasts from the twin cities across all age groups join to rapple, zip-line, slack lining, rock balancing, rock shot-put, bicycle through the rocks, walk on the rocks and more. There is also an option to dabble in rock art, learn about snakes that live inside the rocks. 

The rock area Fakhruddingutta itself offers a bit of history as it is home to the 700 year old Dargah of Hazrat Baba Fakhruddin Aulia, housing an ancient Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Shrine and the internationally known Avataar Meher Baba Cave. The Society to Save Rocks, the NGO has been working diligently for the past 23 years to conserve the  rock heritage of Hyderabad and the surrounding regions. The city boasts of ancient rocks that are believed to be older than the the Himalayas.

Areas like Banjara Hill, Jubilee Hills, campuses of MANUU and University of Hyderabad, Shamirpet, Maula Ali, Golconda. And interestingly the quirky shapes of the rock structures have earned them the nicknames like Skull Rock, Toadstool, Hamburger Rock, Tortoise Rock, Mushroom Rock, Pathar Dil Rock, and Obelisk. Time 7 am to 4.30 pm. For details check GHAC website.

Rock Survey
The Society is conducting a scientific survey that includes the geology, flora and fauna etc of rock areas in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The first volume covering Rangareddy, Medak and Hyderabad has been published and copies are available from the Society, and in book shops.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp