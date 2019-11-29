Ready to Rock Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : This Sunday, December 1 will witness several activities like rappling, walking and bicycling at Fakhruddingutta (Khajaguda), near Gachibowli. This is the annual event of Hyderabad Rockathon organised by the Society to Save Rocks and the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC). The yearly eco-adventure event was started to spread the awareness among the twin city dwellers about the 2,500 billion year old granite rocks right right in the midst of the urbanscape. Frauke Quader, the secretary, Society to Save Rocks says,” We need to raise more awareness about the precious natural rock heritage of Hyderabad and ignite a need in everyone to save and preserve it.”

Several enthusiasts from the twin cities across all age groups join to rapple, zip-line, slack lining, rock balancing, rock shot-put, bicycle through the rocks, walk on the rocks and more. There is also an option to dabble in rock art, learn about snakes that live inside the rocks.

The rock area Fakhruddingutta itself offers a bit of history as it is home to the 700 year old Dargah of Hazrat Baba Fakhruddin Aulia, housing an ancient Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Shrine and the internationally known Avataar Meher Baba Cave. The Society to Save Rocks, the NGO has been working diligently for the past 23 years to conserve the rock heritage of Hyderabad and the surrounding regions. The city boasts of ancient rocks that are believed to be older than the the Himalayas.

Areas like Banjara Hill, Jubilee Hills, campuses of MANUU and University of Hyderabad, Shamirpet, Maula Ali, Golconda. And interestingly the quirky shapes of the rock structures have earned them the nicknames like Skull Rock, Toadstool, Hamburger Rock, Tortoise Rock, Mushroom Rock, Pathar Dil Rock, and Obelisk. Time 7 am to 4.30 pm. For details check GHAC website.

Rock Survey

The Society is conducting a scientific survey that includes the geology, flora and fauna etc of rock areas in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The first volume covering Rangareddy, Medak and Hyderabad has been published and copies are available from the Society, and in book shops.