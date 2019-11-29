The Dot, now in Telugu, to inspire more kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Inspiration should seep into every child and hence the need to translate the book The Dot That Went For A Walk into Telugu, said authors Reema Gupta, Sarada Akkineni, and Lakshmi Nambiar. Published by Caterpillar Wings, the book is now available as a hardback in Telugu and copies were released at an event held in the city on Thursday. The English edition of the book was launched in the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2019.

The book has 51 illustrated stories that celebrate extraordinary women from India including artists and scientists, healers and entrepreneurs, politicians and rocket women of India, women in sports and a commando trainer. The Telugu edition was launched amid a panel discussion featuring scientist Tessy Thomas, Aditi Mittal and others. Some of the stories are authored by children, some as young as 12.

“Empowering, moving and inspirational, these are the new-age fairy tales of heroines who have excelled and definitely don’t need rescuing. From Rani Laxmi Bai to Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay to Avani Chaturvedi (fighter pilot), together these women tell the story of 200 years of Indian history,” said the authors who unveiled the Telugu edition.

“Each women in the book is a Dot that has gone on her own adventurous journey and left her unique mark,” they added. The authors said that they are keen to have the text books sent to government schools across the state in order inspire young minds. There was also an art exhibition featuring the women in the book at the hotel foyer as part of the book event.