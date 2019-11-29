Home Cities Hyderabad

Tribal entrepreneur sets up pizza centre in Hyderabad

Gowthami said the Chief Minister had proved that given an opportunity, tribals could also become entrepreneurs and hoped that government programmes would continue to help many tribals.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated Cheesiano Pizza Centre at Himayathnagar here on Thursday.

First, of its kind, the centre was established under the Chief Minister’s Scheduled Tribe Entrepreneurship & Innovation  Scheme (CMSTEI) by Kurusam Gouthami, a tribal entrepreneur.

The Tribal Welfare Department has sanctioned Rs 47 lakh loan under CMSTEI scheme. 

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving an opportunity for tribals to become entrepreneurs. “Tribal children were hitherto working in pizza centres and now they are starting Pizza centres and this is made possible for tribal welfare programmes initiated by the government,” she said.

Gowthami said the Chief Minister had proved that given an opportunity, tribals could also become entrepreneurs and hoped that government programmes would continue to help many tribals. “Government is keen on encouraging people from BPL families and backward classes,’’ KTR said.

