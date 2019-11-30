ASI wants cops to stop excavation near Golconda Fort

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A senior official working with the Archaeological Survey of India-Hyderabad, wrote to the Inspector of Golconda police station on Friday complaining against the GHMC, for conducting unauthorised excavations close to fortification wall of Nayaquila, near Shahtam talab in Golconda Fort.

In his letter, the ASI senior conservation assistant A Bhanu Prakash working at the Fort, mentioned that the excavation can cause serious and irreversible damage to the fort wall. He further requested police to intervene and stop the excavation works.